Winners of The Week Junior Book Awards 2024 announced
14 outstanding children’s books honoured in a heartwarming celebration of authors, illustrators and publishers
The winners of The Week Junior Book Awards 2024, brought to you by The Week Junior and The Bookseller, with partners WHSmith, World Book Day and LoveReading4Kids have been revealed at an awards ceremony hosted by tv and radio presenter Fee Mack at County Hall in London. 14 books were crowned from over 450 entries, with two of the awards – Children’s Choice and Children’s Book Cover of the Year – voted for by readers of The Week Junior.
The expert judging panel included teachers, booksellers and literacy champions along with former Children’s Laureate, Joseph Coelho, Newsround presenter Ricky Boleto, award-winning author-illustrator Nadia Shireen, author and Place2Be ambassador, Sophie Dahl and teacher and TV personality Bobby Seagull.
Now in its second year, the awards were created to address the need for greater mainstream discourse around children’s literature and the lifelong benefits of reading for pleasure. They celebrate the remarkable work of both emerging and established children’s authors, illustrators and publishers, and bring their work to the attention of The Week Junior’s avid young readers and their families.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Editorial director of The Week Junior, Anna Bassi says, “We’re delighted to honour these incredible books and their power to bring pleasure to children through words, pictures, ideas and imagination. The line-up boasts extraordinary stories, compelling characters, fascinating facts, incredible illustrations and useful advice. With awards for both fiction and non-fiction and subjects spanning everything from dinosaurs to the digestive system, there is something here for every young reader – even those who say they don’t like reading.”
New award categories for 2024 included Poetry, Picture Book, Animals and Nature, Wellbeing, Hobbies and Interests, and Graphic Novel. These were incorporated in response to feedback from publishers and to reflect the passions and interests of The Week Junior’s readers.
Some of the award-winning authors will be appearing at The Week Junior Book Festival, during the school half-term on 29 October at Barbican Centre, London.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
The Week's sister publication, The Week Junior, is an award-winning current affairs magazine for eight to 14-year-olds. Inside every issue, children will discover amazing facts, explore world events, and be inspired by ideas and stories that spark family conversations and nurture curiosity.
It's the perfect way to give children a safe and inspiring window to the world - showing them all the amazing and inspiring things that are happening around them every day. To learn more, please visit TheWeekJunior.co.uk.
-
'Battle of the 'Everyman''
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
Why is Marine Le Pen on trial?
The Explainer French politician stands to lose more than her freedom if found guilty of embezzling EU funds
By Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK Published
-
Rivers Solomon's 6 chilling books about the dark side of motherhood
Feature Rivers Solomon is the author of "Model home," and "Sorrowland"
By The Week US Published
-
Fill your kids with confidence with The Week Junior's back-to-school wellbeing guide
The Week Junior have partnered up with children's mental health charity Place2Be to help kids build resilience and manage their back-to-school nerves
By The Week Junior Published
-
Keep them reading all summer long
The Week Junior Discover 74 inspiring, hand-selected books to keep young readers absorbed this summer
By The Week Junior Published
-
Help your kids manage their money this summer
The Week Junior The Week Junior teams up with Big Issue to produce a summer Pocket Money supplement for young audiences
By The Week Junior Published
-
Free election guide for children
The Week Junior Are your kids asking lots of questions about the general election? The Week Junior + Democracy Classroom are here to help.
By The Week Junior Published
-
The Week Junior Book Awards 2024 Shortlist Announced
The Week Junior We're thrilled to announce the shortlist for The Week Junior Book Awards 2024 brought to you in partnership with The Bookseller.
By The Week Junior Published
-
Children For Change Young Writers Competition
The Week Junior Pop Up Projects & The Week Junior are looking for ten brilliant young writers to help us change the world!
By The Week Junior Published
-
UK General Election 2024
The Week Junior What do kids want to know?
By The Week Junior Published
-
The Week Junior partners with Barnes Children's Literature Festival
The UK's largest children's literature festival returns for its tenth year - and The Week Junior are on board
By The Week Junior Published