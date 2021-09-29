Kamala Harris' office reportedly irked with The View following COVID incident

Vice President Kamala Harris' office has been left frustrated and vexed following a disastrous stint on The View last week, CNN reports. Co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ava Navarro were revealed to have tested positive for COVID-19 moments before Harris was scheduled to appear.

The vice president's staff reportedly didn't learn the truth of what was happening until Hostin and Navarro were abruptly pulled from set, per CNN. Harris' team had required all hosts to take a PCR test within 24 hours of the interview, and had reportedly been led to believe those tests had come back negative the night before.

Of course, the calamity that ensued on-air did not follow the plan, leaving team VP "puzzled and seeking answers about what happened," reports CNN. One person familiar with the matter said The View "has not been forthcoming" with Harris' staff, who are "deeply concerned."

Following their positive results, both Hostin and Navarro tested negative three subsequent times, writes CNN. Read more at CNN.