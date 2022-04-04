Kanye West drops out of Coachella after report claimed he's 'going away to get help'

After Kanye West was removed from the Grammys lineup, his Coachella performance is off, too.

The Donda rapper has pulled out of the music festival where he was previously scheduled to headline on April 17 and April 24, Variety and TMZ report.

No reason was given for West's cancellation, but the rapper has been generating headlines in recent weeks for repeated conflict with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's current boyfriend, Pete Davidson. Last week, a report from Page Six claimed West told Kardashian "he's going away to get help," per a source close to the Kardashians.

West's performance was previously pulled from the Grammys lineup due to his "concerning online behavior," though he was not banned from attending entirely. Still, West was not present at Sunday's awards show, where he won two Grammys. Instagram temporarily banned West after he attacked Grammys host Trevor Noah with a racial slur, and his social media activity has since quieted down.

In February, West threatened to pull out of Coachella unless Billie Eilish, who's also headlining, apologized for comments she made at a concert. After stopping to help a fan, Eilish said, "I wait for people to be okay until I keep going," a remark some interpreted as being a dig at Travis Scott, who was performing at the Astroworld Music Festival when 10 people were killed in a crowd surge. Eilish declined to apologize, telling West she "literally never said a thing about Travis."

It wasn't clear whether West was making good on his earlier threat by canceling his Coachella performance or whether this related to Page Six's report that he now plans on "not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better." Scott was planning to join West on stage at Coachella, TMZ reports, but will now no longer attend.