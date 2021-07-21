Liz Cheney backs Pelosi over McCarthy following Jan. 6 committee bombshell

Following House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) bombshell decision to yank his five GOP delegates from the Jan. 6 select committee, committee member Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) had some pointed thoughts to share.

When asked whether she believes McCarthy should become House Speaker, Cheney effectively rejected such a notion, replying, "I think that any person who would be third in line to the presidency must demonstrate a commitment to the Constitution and a commitment to the rule of law and Minority Leader McCarthy has not done that."

NEW: Cheney says McCarthy should NOT be speaker. “Any person who would be 3rd in line to the presidency must demonstrate a commitment to the Constitution and a commitment to the rule of law, and Minority Leader McCarthy has not done that.” pic.twitter.com/fpQEd1kCab — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 21, 2021

"At every opportunity, the minority leader has attempted to prevent the American people from understanding what happened, to block this investigation," Cheney also argued.

Liz Cheney defends Pelosi booting Banks & Jordan from the 1/6 committee: "She rejected 2. One who may be a material witness to events that lead to that day... the other who disqualified himself by his comments over the last 24 hours demonstrating he's not taking this seriously" pic.twitter.com/OqhHLQyOvI — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 21, 2021

The Wyoming representative, one of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) eight picks for the 13-member committee, shared her support for the veto of Reps. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). "[Pelosi] objected to two [of McCarthy's picks], one of whom may well be a material witness to events that led to ... Jan. 6. The other, who disqualified himself by his comments in particular over the last 24 hours demonstrating that he is not taking this seriously," said Cheney, referring to Jordan then Banks. The lawmaker also made sure to note that McCarthy voted against "the very best option" to investigate the events of Jan. 6 — a bipartisan commission.

She went on: "The idea that anybody would be playing politics with an attack on the United States Capitol is despicable and is disgraceful."