Kirpans, sgian dubh and re-enactments: the exemptions to UK knife laws

It is illegal to carry most blades in public without a ‘good reason’ – although this can be open to interpretation

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Kirpan sikh
The kirpan is a ceremonial blade, carried by initiated Sikhs as one of their five articles of faith
(Image credit: AAron Ontiveroz / The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Hampshire’s police and crime commissioner has called for a review of religious exemptions on the carrying of knives in public after the fatal stabbing of Henry Nowak last December.

Vickrum Digwa was jailed for life on Monday for stabbing the 18-year-old Nowak five times with what the judge called a “large Sikh dagger”. The prosecution told the jury that while Digwa was entitled to wear a small kirpan, a ceremonial sword or dagger worn by initiated Sikhs, under his clothing around his neck, he also chose to carry the much larger knife that was used to stab Nowak.

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