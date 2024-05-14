Rwanda law suffers Northern Ireland setback

Belfast High Court finds Illegal Migration Act clashes with Good Friday Agreement human rights provisions

Justice Humphreys's ruling is likely to fuel further legal challenges to the government's Rwanda plan
Parts of Rishi Sunak's Rwanda deportation act should be "disapplied" in Northern Ireland because they undermine the province's human rights protections, a high court judge has ruled.

Belfast High Court Justice Michael Humphreys said the Illegal Migration Act, a crucial element of the "Rwanda plan", conflicts with the Windsor Framework, the arrangement agreed with the EU to regularise Northern Ireland's status after Brexit.

