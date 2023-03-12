Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Feature

6 gorgeous homes in the Italianate style

It doesn't hurt to look!

byThe Week Staff
March 12, 2023

Westport, Connecticut

House.

Borgatta Photography

Built in 1840, this four-bedroom home was restored and expanded in 2019. The house has a front porch with herringbone ceiling, whitewashed decking, and gas lanterns; chef's kitchen with fireplace; primary suite with two bathrooms; playroom with bay window, reading nook, and craft area; and breezeway to the new three-car garage.

Kitchen.

Borgatta Photography

The 1-acre Old Hill lot has a garden, yard, two-bedroom post-and-beam guesthouse with kitchen and great room, and climate-controlled play shed. $3,895,000. Karen Scott, Compass, (203) 613-9200. 

Columbus, Georgia

House.

Courtesy image

The Dinglewood House, built in 1859, is on the National Register of Historic Places. The five-bedroom home features 16-foot ceilings with ornate plaster insets and corbels; carved archways; walnut doors and mahogany staircase; nine fireplaces, most with the original marble mantels; gourmet kitchen; dining room; great room; and library.

Living room

Courtesy image

The 3.6-acre property, in a historic district abutting a wooded park, includes a wraparound piazza, yards, gardens, mature trees, and an in-ground pool. $1,750,000. Melissa Thomas, Coldwell Banker Realty, (706) 575‑0669. 

Santa Rosa, California

House.

Courtesy image

This 1880 Italianate Victorian is in the St. Rose Historic District. The three-bedroom house has the original crown molding, interior pillars, and living room fireplace surround; updates including modern solar, integrated speakers, and chef's kitchen; and a one-bedroom guest apartment.

House.

Courtesy image

Outside are orange trees, stacked-stone garden beds, a covered patio with outdoor kitchen, and a two-car garage; shops, restaurants, and cultural attractions are walking distance. $1,350,000. Cathy Wade Shepard, Sotheby's International Realty Wine Country – Sonoma Brokerage, (707) 481-0649.

New Orleans, Louisiana

House.

Courtesy image

Built circa 1877, this three-bedroom home near the Garden District is an Italianate example of a Southern center hall cottage. The house features the original leaded-glass front door, interior French doors, living room fireplace with marble surround, and stately floor-to-ceiling windows; Matteo Neivert tropical murals; and recently updated plumbing, electrical, roof, kitchen, and bathrooms.

Sitting room

Courtesy image

A wraparound back porch overlooks a patio with swimming pool surrounded by palm trees and a garden courtyard with a fountain. $1,699,000. Joey Walker, Rêve Realtors, (504) 610-5637.

Covington, Kentucky

House.

Courtesy image

The Ashbrook, on a corner property in Old Seminary Square, dates to the 1860s. The three-story, five-bedroom house has 12-foot ceilings, tall windows, antique wood floors, six ornate fireplaces, carved-wood staircase, remodeled eat-in kitchen with marble countertops, and attached one-bedroom apartment with private entry.

Living room

Courtesy image

On the four-lot parcel are mature plantings, a grassy yard, a brick-paved garden patio, and a two-car garage; Cincinnati is 10 minutes by car across the Ohio River. $1,180,000. Carole Carter, Coldwell Banker Realty, (513) 260-6694.

Middletown, Delaware

House.

The Week

This six-bedroom Italianate brick home with Second Empire details was built circa 1884. On the National Register of Historic Places, the house retains the original hardwood floors, stained-glass windows, frosted-glass doors, oak fretwork, walnut staircase, and hardware; it has formal living and dining rooms and a chef's kitchen with mudroom; updates include solar and geothermal panels.

House.

Courtesy image

Outside are a front porch, a large yard, and a back patio displaying a fishpond and massive ginkgo tree. $495,000. Michael Kelczewski, Monument Sotheby's International Realty, (302) 383-1983.

Skip advert

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

Tax status: Happily separate
A couple does their taxes next to one another.
Feature

Tax status: Happily separate

The Week contest: Bear chase
Bear in woods.
Feature

The Week contest: Bear chase

6 breathtaking homes in the mountains
House
Feature

6 breathtaking homes in the mountains

The Check-In: Rethinking in-flight meals, outside-the-box accommodations, and more
A tree house at Nayara Bocas Del Toro
Feature

The Check-In: Rethinking in-flight meals, outside-the-box accommodations, and more

Most Popular

What's driving America's college crisis?
Repeating silhouettes of college graduates
Today's big question

What's driving America's college crisis?

La Niña comes to an end after 3 years
Flooding in Australia.
Adios, La Niña

La Niña comes to an end after 3 years

Egyptian archeologists discover Sphinx from 1st century A.D.
A newly discovered Sphinx in Egypt.
Egyptian Extravaganza

Egyptian archeologists discover Sphinx from 1st century A.D.