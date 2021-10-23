This Bronx boy is doing his part to help shelter dogs get adopted

Evan Bisnauth has made it his mission to get as many dogs as possible out of New York City shelters and adopted into loving homes.

Bisnauth, 11, lives in the Bronx, and was recently named ASPCA's Kid of the Year. He goes to Animal Care Centers of New York City shelters, and helps socialize dogs by talking and reading books to them. His favorite title is Belly Rubbins for Bubbins, "about a dog that was placed in the shelter and got adopted," Bisnauth told Today. "I like reading that to the dogs because when I'm done reading the book I'm like, 'You will get adopted. Now I have hope for you.'"

During the early days of the pandemic, Bisnauth wasn't able to read to dogs in person, so he came up with another way to help — he made video animations showing the pups "doing all the fun things dogs like to do to get people to picture them as a part of their family." Bisnauth said he's only just beginning his efforts to help his city's canines, and wants people to know that "shelter dogs are not bad dogs. They are just looking for good people."