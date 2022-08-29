Lindsey Graham predicts 'riots in the streets' if Trump is prosecuted for classified docs

Sen. Lindsey Graham on Sunday night claimed there would be "riots in the streets" should former President Donald Trump be prosecuted for improperly handling classified documents, a saga which culminated in the recent FBI raid on his Florida mansion.

The South Carolina Republican also detailed his belief that there's a "double standard" in federal enforcement "when it comes to Trump."

Lindsey Graham threatens “riots in the streets” if Trump is prosecuted. Important note: Trump has posted this clip of Graham on his Truth Social account which gives the impression of Trump promoting or inciting civil unrest if he’s prosecuted. pic.twitter.com/V2j1hJC9Yj — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 29, 2022

"Most Republicans, including me, believe when it comes to Trump, there is no law. It's all about getting him," Graham told Fox News Host Trey Gowdy during an appearance on Sunday Night in America. Graham also cited claims the FBI buried any investigation of Hunter Biden, before alleging there'd be "riots in the streets" if Trump were to be prosecuted for the classified docs incident. Trump later shared a clip of the interview on his Truth Social platform.

Asked on Monday how the White House would respond to the interview, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called Graham's remarks "dangerous" and noted that this was the kind of activity President Biden had been referring to with his recent "semi-fascism" rhetoric.

White House Press Sec. Karine Jean-Pierre calls Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-SC) warning of violence "dangerous": "We have seen MAGA Republicans take away our rights, make threats of violence ... That is what the president was referring to ... [with] the 'semi-fascism' comment." pic.twitter.com/ZsyBoYs9tb — The Recount (@therecount) August 29, 2022

But some Graham critics were far more direct in their condemnation.

From the proud boys to Jan 6, Trumpism is all about violence and the threat of more violence. Lindsey Graham is a participant in this trend, even if it’s not scary when he does it. — Dave Pell (@davepell) August 29, 2022

You cannot promise "riots in the streets" when Trump is prosecuted, @LindseyGraham and remain the Senate. It is a call for another 1/6, especially as evidence mounts Trump risked or cost American agents' lives -and probably far worse. Resign! Listen: https://t.co/WL4WoYPmei pic.twitter.com/uBpwtCiibT — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 29, 2022

ICYMI: @RyanLizza joined @PamelaBrownCNN on @CNNSitRoom to discuss Senator Lindsey Graham warning of riots if Trump is indicted over classified documents. pic.twitter.com/0Y7AP0k7E8 — POLITICO Press (@POLITICOPress) August 29, 2022

Lindsey Graham can’t really be that much of a coward, can he? — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) August 29, 2022

But other individuals, like Brietbart News' Joel Pollak, effectively defended Graham, who was not "threatening violence," but "observing that it is a real possibility."