Liz Cheney: House GOP leadership has 'enabled white nationalism, white supremacy, and antisemitism'

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Monday urged House GOP leadership to "renounce and reject" white supremacy in remarks that followed a racially-motivated shooting in Buffalo, New York this weekend.

In a tweet, Cheney said that House Republican leadership has "enabled white nationalism, white supremacy, and antisemitism," and that "history has taught us that what begins with words ends in far worse." Her message quickly racked up thousands of retweets and replies.

The House GOP leadership has enabled white nationalism, white supremacy, and anti-semitism. History has taught us that what begins with words ends in far worse. @GOP leaders must renounce and reject these views and those who hold them. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 16, 2022

Cheney, who is currently facing a primary challenge from attorney Harriet Hageman, has emerged as a vocal critic of both former President Donald Trump and her party, which subsequently ousted her from House leadership last year. Notably, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) — Cheney's replacement in leadership — came under fire this weekend for having allegedly echoed the racist "great replacement" theory believed to have motivated the Buffalo gunman. Stefanik has since condemned the reports as "dangerous media smears."

Did you know: @EliseStefanik pushes white replacement theory? The #3 in the house GOP. @Liz_Cheney got removed for demanding truth. @GOPLeader should be asked about this. Stefanik Blasted for 'Despicable' Facebook Ads Pushing 'Replacement Theory' https://t.co/RcuzJ37BiE — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) May 14, 2022

On Monday, several liberal commentators and lawmakers welcomed Cheney's message.

Tfw Republican House member Liz Cheney has been more critical of the GOP on white supremacy than the entire House Democratic and Senate leadership so far: https://t.co/gDpE0hfzvl — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 16, 2022

I would love to see a statement like this from the White House instead of these high-minded calls for unity with a movement that wants me and people like me dead. https://t.co/9UaxyzcUFk — Max Burns (@themaxburns) May 16, 2022

My colleague has it right. You can draw a direct line from the dangerous rhetoric and incitement of trump and gop leaders and the violence of rampaging neo-nazis, militia maniacs, Capitol insurrectionists and other rightwing domestic terrorists. https://t.co/3XSgl6yFzq — Bill Pascrell, Jr. 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@BillPascrell) May 16, 2022

Of course, not everyone felt the same way.

Now the Dems make you tweet their divisive and dangerous lies, all so you can raise money from Democrat donors as you try to cling to your seat. And you actually comply. How pathetic. https://t.co/QNKn1KdDrq — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 16, 2022

Strange, the House GOP leadership is just as it was when you were in it and you never saw them as racists when you were on the upswing. https://t.co/Dnypxttkfu — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) May 16, 2022

Get this execrable liar out of Congress. Join me and myriad other Republicans who know that WE are the Party of equality for all--the principle on which we were founded in 1858!!--in supporting @HagemanforWY!! https://t.co/Z534aiw9i5 — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) May 16, 2022

Ten people were killed and three were injured after a gunman opened fire at a Buffalo grocery store on Saturday. The shooter had previously described himself as a white supremacist. He surrendered after the attack and has since been charged with first-degree murder. The mass shooting was just one of many this weekend.