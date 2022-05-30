At least 7 killed in mass shootings over Memorial Day weekend

At least 11 mass shootings took place in the United States over Memorial Day weekend, The Washington Post reported midday Monday. The shootings — defined as events in which "four or more people are shot or killed, not including the shooter" — came less than a week after 19 children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Shootings tend to spike on warm days, and especially on weekends and holidays. "Mass killings like Buffalo and Uvalde become national news, but many mass shootings do not. They just end up being local stories," CNN's chief media correspondent, Brian Stelter, said Sunday while reporting on a shooting in Tennessee. Additional mass shootings took place in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Fresno, California; Malabar, Florida; Chicago; Taft, Oklahoma; and elsewhere. According to The Washington Post, the holiday weekend shootings left at least seven people dead and 49 injured.