Highland Park shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder

The suspect in Monday's mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, was charged on Tuesday with seven counts of first-degree murder.

The 21-year-old suspect, Robert E. Crimo III, was arrested on Monday night after a massive manhunt. During a Tuesday evening press conference, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said these are the initial charges, and dozens more will be sought. If convicted, Crimo will receive a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Seven people were killed in the shooting, including married couple Irina and Kevin McCarthy, and more than 30 were injured. A spokesman for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force told reporters on Tuesday that the gunman, who stood at the top of a building, used a rifle "similar to an AR-15" to fire more than 70 rounds at the crowd gathered below for the parade.