Multiple killed in shooting at Virginia Walmart

Multiple people were shot and killed Tuesday night inside a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia.

It is believed there was a single shooter involved, and that person is deceased, Chesapeake Police Department spokesman Leo Kosinski told MSNBC. During a press conference, Kosinski said he did not know how many people were killed in the shooting, but it was likely "less than 10." He also said multiple people were injured in the incident.

The shooting was first reported at around 10 p.m. local time. Kosinski said the Walmart has been evacuated, and police officers are searching the store for any additional victims or people who are hiding.

This comes just a few days after five people were shot and killed at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs and more than a week after three University of Virginia football players were shot and killed on a bus while returning to campus from a field trip.