7 killed in shootings in Half Moon Bay, California

Seven people were killed on Monday afternoon during two shootings in Half Moon Bay, California.

Four victims were found dead at one location at around 2:22 p.m., the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said, and three additional victims were discovered not long after in the same vicinity. One person who survived the first shooting was taken to Stanford Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Half Moon Bay Councilmember Debbie Ruddock said the victims are Chinese farmworkers, NBC Bay Area reports.

The suspect, identified by law enforcement as 67-year-old Zhao Chunli of Half Moon Bay, was arrested at about 4:40 p.m., after officers found him sitting inside his car at a police substation. A weapon was found in the vehicle, sheriff's officials said. The motive for the shootings is not yet known.

These shootings come just two days after a gunman opened fire inside a dance studio in Monterey Park, California, killing 11 people.