CNN's Jim Acosta dubs Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene partners 'in slime'

CNN's Jim Acosta on Saturday, while discussing Senate Republicans' decision to block the formation of a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, said the GOP is shielding former President Donald Trump from his role in the incident, and added that some members even "sound as if the rebellion hasn't ended."

CNN then played a clip of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) saying the "Second Amendment is about maintaining within the citizenry the ability to maintain an armed rebellion against the government if that becomes necessary." When the camera cut back to the studio, a dejected Acosta lamented the fact that Gaetz and "his partner in slime [Rep.] Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) have been traveling the country, inciting their crowds."