Chuck Todd to be replaced by Kristen Welker on NBC's 'Meet the Press'

Out with the old, in with the new

Chuck Todd announced Sunday that he would be stepping down as the moderator of NBC's famed political weekly show, "Meet the Press." He will be replaced in the role by NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker.

Todd made the announcement at the end of the most recent episode, telling viewers, "While today is not my final show, this is going to be my final summer here at 'Meet the Press.'" Todd added that he was "really proud of what this team and I have built over the last decade...I've loved so much of this job, helping to explain America to Washington, and Washington to America."

Todd has been the moderator of "Meet the Press" since 2014, taking over for David Gregory while also serving as NBC News' political director. He has recently interviewed a number of high-profile politicians, including Vice President Kamala Harris, former Vice President Mike Pence, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), and more.

While rumors swirled last year that Todd's time at the show was ending after its executive producer was reassigned, there was "no indication" that he was fired, and made the decision to step down himself, The Associated Press reported.

The 51-year-old Todd will remain at the outlet as a chief political analyst, NBC News reported, where he "will serve as a key voice both in the field and during coverage of major events" and "also focus on long-form journalism."

It is unclear exactly when Welker will take over the job. She first joined NBC in 2010 before becoming a White House correspondent the next year. Welker tweeted that she had "learned so much from sitting with [Todd] at the anchor desk and simply experiencing his passion for politics" and was "humbled and grateful to take the baton and continue to build on the legacy of 'Meet the Press.'"