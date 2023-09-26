Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Week is for readers who want to know what's going on in the world, without having to read several daily newspapers or get wrapped up in the endless news cycle. For every important story, our editors carefully select commentary from all sides of the debate and artfully stitch them together into one concise read. By showing you every perspective, we enable you to form your own opinion.

The Week informs, enlightens and entertains its readers with a smart and eclectic range of briefings, digests, reviews and profiles. It has no political agenda beyond open-mindedness and curiosity about ideas.

In print and online, The Week provides all the facts you need to confidently reflect on global events and prepare for what's coming next. Our unique approach involves threading all sides of an argument together to offer a balanced perspective, because we understand there are more than two sides to every story. Free from influence and agenda, The Week allows you to cut through the noise of the media and find clarity at a time when it has never been more important.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

TheWeek.com

TheWeek.com gathers and reflects on news, along with the sharpest commentary out there, as it happens, adding depth, context, clarity and color to breaking stories. And the daily online output is complemented by a selection of newsletters.

The Week magazine

The Week magazine takes the very best of world news and current affairs in the last seven days and distills it into just 35 succinct editorial pages, helping you to keep abreast of events and form your own opinion of the latest issues. With the key stories delivered in bite-size chunks, you'll get the whole picture quickly and easily, whether you prefer to receive it on paper or in the form of digital apps.

Why you can trust us

The Week's expert writers and editors bring together the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources into a concise, informative and entertaining read.

The Week is a family of publications that began with a print magazine in 1995. A U.S. edition was launched in 2001, and websites followed soon after. It now also includes digital editions of the magazine, with weekly apps for iPads, iPhones and Android devices.

Customer services for print subscribers

Phone: 0330 333 9494 (Monday to Friday 8:30am-7pm; Saturday 10am-3pm)

E-mail: subscriptions@theweek.co.uk

Address: The Week, PO Box 843, Haywards Heath, RH16 9NY

(US magazine subscribers should call +1-877-245-8151 or email theweek@cdsfulfillment.com)

Advertising

Click here for more information about advertising on The Week, or to contact our sales team