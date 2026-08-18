Jason Arday: trial by media?

Was it ‘death by a thousand headlines’ or did the press act properly in exposing claims against the Cambridge academic?

By
Published
Supporters leave flowers and photographs at a vigil for late Cambridge professor Jason Arday in Trafalgar Square
Mourners hold flowers and pictures at the Jason Arday vigil in Trafalgar Square
(Image credit: Carlos Jasso / AFP / Getty Images)

Public figures have joined friends of Jason Arday to call for a public inquiry into the “witch hunt” the former Cambridge professor faced before his death.

Labour MP Diane Abbott, actor Jameela Jamil and Green Party leader Zack Polanski are among 30,000 signatories of a letter to the prime minister about the "relentless harassment" Arday was subjected to as allegations about plagiarism, and questions about some of his claimed achievements, dominated the news. Last night, thousands of mourners gathered in London’s Trafalgar Square for a vigil organised by Stand Up to Racism. Addressing the crowd, Abbott said she believed “the vicious media campaign drove” Arday “to his death”.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromThe Week
The Week UK