Hurricane Roslyn hits Mexico, is expected to dissipate before reaching Texas

Hurricane Roslyn made landfall in Mexico on Sunday morning between Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan, with its winds peaking at 130 mph. By Sunday evening, Roslyn was a tropical storm with winds of 35 mph.

Roslyn made landfall in Nayarit state in an area that is sparsely populated, The Associated Press reports. The storm brought heavy rain and high waves to Puerto Vallarta, about 90 miles south of where Roslyn came ashore.

Local media reports that two people died in Nayarit state after the shelter they were in collapsed, but civil defense officials told AP they could not confirm this. In a video, José Antonio Barajas, the mayor of San Blas, said power lines were down and some houses had been damaged. "The winds from the hurricane were, in truth, tremendous," he added. "The sound of the wind was strong."

As of Sunday evening, Roslyn was moving northeast at 21 mph, about 60 miles east-southeast of Torreón, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The storm is expected to continue to weaken, and will likely dissipate before reaching Texas.