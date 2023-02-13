3 dead, several injured in shootings at Michigan State University

At least three people were killed during shootings Monday night at Michigan State University in East Lansing, police said. The campus is on lockdown, as the suspect remains at large.

At around 8:18 p.m., multiple people called 911 to report a shooting inside Berkey Hall on campus, Interim MSU Police Chief Chris Rozman said, and several victims were discovered inside the academic building. A second shooting was then reported near the MSU Union Building, and Rozman said the suspect was last seen fleeing the scene on foot.

At least five victims have been hospitalized, Rozman said, and some have life-threatening injuries. Police have surveillance footage of the suspect, and he is being described as a "Black male, shorter in stature, wearing red shoes, a jean jacket, and a ball cap."

People on campus and in the surrounding community are being asked to shelter in place, and law enforcement officials are also urging concerned parents to stay away from campus.

Michigan State University has about 50,000 students. All activities, sporting events, and classes have been canceled for the next 48 hours.

This is a breaking news story and has been updated throughout.