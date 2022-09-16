Mississippi governor says Jackson residents can stop boiling water

The Mississippi capital of Jackson has lifted the boil-water advisory for residents reliant on tap water more than 40 days after it was initially imposed, CNN reports.

In a Thursday news conference, Jackson Gov. Tate Reeves said "the Mississippi State Department of Health began officially conducting tests of the water quality" this past Tuesday and that "they collected 120 samples for two consecutive days. We can now announce that we have restored clean water to the city of Jackson."

The boil-water advisory was issued in July after cloudy water indicated that residents' taps could carry organisms that cause disease. The emergency order required citizens to boil water before drinking it, cooking with it, washing dishes, or brushing their teeth. The realization came after observing the city's water treatment plant, O.B. Curtis. City officials said that high levels of the mineral manganese, "combined with the use of lime," were to blame for the cloudiness. CNN reports that the issues were a part of a history of water contamination in the city.

Lifting the boil-water advisory came after a tumultuous week beginning in late August. River flooding overwhelmed the city water treatment plant, halted water service, and forced the community to buy bottled water in droves. Although the city generally restored the water pressure by Sept. 5, the boil-water order was not lifted until Thursday.

During the news conference, Reeves acknowledged that there could be more interruptions to the city's water system to come.