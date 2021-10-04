Billie Eilish set to voice Sally in Nightmare Before Christmas concert

'Twas a long time ago, longer now than it seems, when Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas was released in 1993. Now a whole new generation of teens is getting to imagine living like Jack and Sally, including quite literally Billie Eilish, who is joining Disney's live-to-film version of the classic animated movie that premiered a whole eight years before she was born.

Eilish will voice Sally, of course, while Danny Elfman is set to reprise his role as Jack Skellington, People reports. "I'm absolutely thrilled to have Billie joining up with the nightmare crew!" Elfman said in a statement. "This will be a real treat (not a trick)!"

The Nightmare Before Christmas will run for two nights only in Los Angeles on Oct. 29 and Oct. 31.