Country singer Naomi Judd dead at 76

Country singer Naomi Judd has died at the age of 76, her daughters announced Saturday.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered," actress Ashley Judd wrote on Twitter.

Naomi Judd formed one half of the Grammy-winning family duo The Judds, in which she provided harmonies for her daughter Wynonna. Their hits included "Love Can Build a Bridge," "Mama He's Crazy," "Why Not Me," "Girls Night Out," and "Turn It Loose," according to The Associated Press.

Naomi was also the author of the book River of Time: My Descent into Depression and How I Emerged with Hope, CNN reported.

The two performed at the CMT Music Awards in April and were set to embark on a stadium tour this fall. The announcement of Naomi Judd's death came just one day before The Judds' official induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Country Music Hall of Fame CEO Kyle Young said that Sunday's induction ceremony could go ahead at the request of the family. "We will do so, with heavy hearts and weighted minds. Naomi and daughter Wynonna's music will endure," he said in a statement.

The Country Music Hall of Fame's website praises The Judds for helping to "take country back to its roots in the 1980s with lean, tuneful songs influenced by traditional folk music, acoustic blues, and family harmony acts."