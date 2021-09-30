Pelosi calls reconciliation bill 'a culmination of my service in Congress'

In a comment some journalists took as a hint at retirement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday called Democrats' $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill the "culmination" of her time in Congress.

In a news conference, the House speaker said she had spoken with members of leadership and told them that the bill "was a culmination of my service in Congress because it was about the children," adding that there shouldn't be any "doubt" that "we will have a reconciliation bill." She seemed to be "suggesting she is seriously eyeing retirement," Bloomberg's Jennifer Epstein wrote.

Later in the press conference, a reporter asked Pelosi about this comment, telling her that the word culmination suggests "the end of an experience." She shot back, "Get out of here." Earlier this year, when Pelosi was asked in an interview what comes to mind when she hears the word retirement, she jokingly responded, "What's that?"

Pelosi also told reporters Thursday the House was moving forward "in a very positive way" on a key infrastructure vote, asserting that "we are on a path to win the vote."

"Let me just tell you about negotiating," Pelosi said. "At the end, that's when you really have to weigh in. You cannot tire. You cannot concede. This is the fun part."

At the same time, when House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) was asked if he's confident the infrastructure bill will pass if a vote is held today, he replied, "Nope."