How will Finland's entrance into NATO affect global relations?

A key Western alliance has grown, as Finland has officially become a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). This marks the end of a long process to have the country join the group. Finland, along with Sweden, first applied for membership in May 2022, a move that was prompted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine months prior. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg fast-tracked Finland's acceptance into the group to shore up a pushback against Russian aggression, calling the country's entrance into NATO the fastest in recent history.

As the war in Ukraine continues, the Nordic country's addition to NATO comes at a watershed moment for both international relations and Finland itself. The nation is still reeling from parliamentary elections that ousted Prime Minister Sanna Marin and handed a victory to the conservative National Coalition party. While coalition talks are expected to heat up in the coming weeks, this could potentially mark a change in the way that Finland has dealt with the war.

A shutdown of NATO expansion has often been cited as one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's main reasons for starting the war in Ukraine, Insider reports. However, over the past year, the opposite has occurred: NATO has seemingly grown more powerful due to increasing alliances, and Finland's entrance into the group now doubles NATO's land border with Russia, BBC News notes, extending it another 832 miles. So suffice it to say, the admission of NATO's 31st country is likely to further agitate the Russian president.

What are commentators saying?

One of the most consequential moves could be the addition of NATO troops along the Finnish-Russian border — if the country chooses to station them there. While Finland has said this is not currently necessary, "its accession will give the alliance direct access to that 800-mile frontier, should it decide at any point to deploy additional forces for strategic or security purposes," Haley Ott writes for CBS News. Ott notes that Finland's entrance into NATO will also help the neighboring Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, all NATO members that border either Russia or Belarus. "Those nations have long worried that Russia could seize Finnish islands to use as bases from which to stage attacks on their own territories," Ott adds. "With Finland becoming a NATO member, they will be better protected."