Celtics beat the Heat to advance to NBA finals against Warriors

The Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat 100-96 in Game 7 to win the Eastern Conference finals 4-3, earning a spot in the NBA finals against the Golden State Warriors.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 26 points. Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart added 24 apiece. The Celtics never trailed in the game, but had to hold off a frantic rally by the Heat, cheered by a home crowd.

Tatum, who was named MVP of the conference finals, and Brown have each made it to NBA conference titles several times, but this was the first time either made it to the championship series. The finals start Thursday in San Francisco.