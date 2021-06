It's not a flock of birds, it's not a rainstorm, it's ... a giant brood of cicadas.

The insects, you've probably heard (perhaps literally), have taken the greater Washington, D.C., area by storm these last few weeks. So much so, in fact, that they are the likely source of a giant blot that's showing up on a weather radar in Virginia, NBC Washington meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts and the National Weather Service report. Take a look at the jaw-dropping images below.

You may have noticed a lot of fuzziness (low reflectivity values) on our radar recently. The Hydrometeor Classification algorithm shows much of it to be Biological in nature. Our guess? It's probably the #cicadas. pic.twitter.com/i990mEBJnl — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) June 5, 2021