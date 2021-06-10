Caitlyn Jenner refuses to say Trump lost the 2020 election

California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner during a Thursday appearance on The View refused to say whether she accepts that the 2020 presidential election's outcome was legitimate.

Jenner, a Republican who's seeking to oust California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in a recall election, was asked on The View if she falsely believes that former President Donald Trump actually won the 2020 election, something Joy Behar said is "important" to know. The former athlete and reality TV star declined to answer the question.

"I'm not going to get into that," Jenner said. "That election is over with. I think Donald Trump did do some good things."

As Jenner continued to explain that she liked the fact that Trump "was a disrupter," Behar asked, "But did he win the election?" Jenner again declined to affirm that President Biden was legitimately elected.

Jenner in the past was a supporter of Trump, though she later denounced him in a 2018 for showing "no regard" for the transgender community. Brad Parscale, Trump's former campaign manager, reportedly advised Jenner on how to set up her California gubernatorial campaign.

When previously asked whether she voted for Trump in the 2020 election, Jenner told CNN that she didn't vote at all. Despite this denial, records later showed she actually did cast a ballot.