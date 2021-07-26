Former Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in Oakland

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) was assaulted and robbed in Oakland, California, on Monday, a representative said on Twitter.

Boxer was in the Jack London Square neighborhood when the assailant "pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone, and jumped into a waiting car," the tweet stated. "She is thankful that she was not seriously injured." Boxer, 80, served in the Senate from 1993 to 2017, and before that was a member of the House of Representatives.

The incident took place at about 1:15 p.m., the Oakland Police Department told ABC News, and is under investigation, with police officers gathering surveillance footage taken in the area. A spokesperson for Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff said she contacted Boxer's family "to extend her well wishes for a speedy recovery and was relieved to learn she was not seriously injured."