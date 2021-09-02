Report: Trump Organization's director of security set to testify before Manhattan grand jury

Prosecutors are continuing to call witnesses before a Manhattan grand jury as part of a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's business practices, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal, and two employees of the Trump Organization — Matthew Calamari Jr. and Jeffrey McConney — are expected to testify this week.

Calamari is corporate director of security, and son of the Trump Organization's chief operating officer Matthew Calamari Sr. His father, who once served as Trump's bodyguard, is one of several employees who received an apartment from the company, and prosecutors have been looking into how he reported this on his taxes, the Journal reports. McConney is a senior financial executive who prepared Calamari Sr.'s personal tax returns, people familiar with the situation told the Journal.

Calamari Sr. has been with the Trump Organization for nearly four decades, and prosecutors are working to determine whether his cooperation with their investigation would be beneficial, the Journal reports. The Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, were charged with tax fraud in July. Prosecutors allege that as part of a 15-year scheme, the company paid Weisselberg and other employees with perks like apartments, private school tuition for his family, and luxury cars, but never reported it.