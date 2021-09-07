Former Trump adviser Jason Miller reportedly questioned in Brazil amid investigation into 'anti-democratic acts'

Jason Miller, a former aide to former President Donald Trump, said Tuesday he was detained by authorities in Brazil and questioned for three hours.

Local reports in Brazil on Tuesday suggested Miller, who formerly served as an adviser to Trump and founded the social media platform Gettr, was questioned in Brazil as part of an investigation into "anti-democratic acts" in the country, according to the New York Post. Miller in a statement said his traveling party was "questioned for three hours" at the Brasilia airport after attending the Conservative Political Action Conference in Brazil.

"We were not accused of any wrongdoing, and told only that they 'wanted to talk,'" Miller said. "We informed them that we had nothing to say and were eventually released to fly back to the United States. Our goal of sharing free speech around the world continues!"

Miller told New York's Olivia Nuzzi that he was not placed under arrest, though Nuzzi noted that the statement he released raised "more questions than it answers." According to the New York Post, Miller reportedly met with Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro while he was in the country.