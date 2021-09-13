9-year-old Blue Ivy Carter becomes youngest VMA winner ever

Blue Ivy Carter made some history at this year's MTV Video Music Awards.

At Sunday's VMAs, the award for Best Cinematography went to Beyoncé's "Brown Skin Girl," which appeared on the album The Lion King: The Gift. Since Jay-Z and Beyoncé's 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter is credited on the song, she became the youngest VMA winner ever, E! Online reports.

Blue Ivy Carter previously became the youngest BET Award winner ever after "Brown Skin Girl" won when she was eight, CNN reports. She also became the second-youngest Grammy winner ever earlier this year when Best Music Video went to "Brown Skin Girl."

Sunday's VMAs, which opened with a surprise appearance by Madonna, saw Lil Nas X win three awards for Video of the Year, Best Direction, and Best Visual Effects, while BTS won Best K-Pop, Group of the Year, and Song of the Summer, and Artist of the Year went to Justin Bieber, who performed at the show for the first time in six years. Olivia Rodrigo also took home three awards for Song of the Year, Push Performance of the Year, and Best New Artist.

"I just feel so grateful that I get to write music and make stuff that I love and call it my job," Rodrigo said, "so thank you guys again for letting me do that."