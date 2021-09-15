ABC staffer alleges network retaliated after she accused top GMA producer of sexual assault

An ABC News staffer is reportedly accusing the network of retaliating against her after she alleged she was sexually assaulted by the top producer of Good Morning America.

GMA producer Kirstyn Crawford last month filed a lawsuit alleging the show's former senior executive producer, Michael Corn, assaulted her in 2015. In an amended version of her lawsuit filed Wednesday, she also alleges the network retaliated against her after she filed a complaint about the incident, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Crawford reportedly says that after she registered the complaint in February, ABC didn't renew her three-year contract and instead offered her a six-month extension without a raise. The lawsuit says that ABC usually approaches employees months before their contract is set to expire to negotiate a new one but that in this case, she wasn't contacted until weeks before her deal ended, the Journal reports.

Crawford previously alleged in her lawsuit that Corn sexually assaulted her on a work trip, and she accused the network of failing to take disciplinary action against him despite being aware of his alleged conduct. The lawsuit alleges Corn also sexually assaulted former ABC News producer Jill McClain.

"ABC looked the other way, elevated Corn through the ranks due to his commercial success as a producer, and facilitated the hostile workplace that Corn cultivated through his influence over subordinates' careers, sexual harassment, gaslighting, and anger management issues," the lawsuit alleged.

ABC previously told the Journal that it's "committed to upholding a safe and supportive work environment and have a process in place that thoroughly reviews and addresses complaints." Corn has denied the assault allegations.