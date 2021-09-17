Watch Daniel Craig's emotional speech on his last day playing James Bond

After 15 years, Daniel Craig is emotionally hanging it up as 007.

Craig reprises the role of James Bond in the upcoming No Time to Die, which he says will be his last time playing the character. Ahead of the film's release, Apple TV released a documentary called Being James Bond focused on his time in the iconic role, and it concludes with footage from his last day of filming. After the final shot of Craig as Bond was filmed and production wrapped, the crew is seen showering him with applause before he chokes up delivering some remarks.

"I know there's a lot of things said about what I think about these films ... but I've loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one, because I've got up every morning and I've had the chance to work with you guys," Craig said. "And that has been one of the greatest honors of my life."

Craig took over the role of Bond from Pierce Brosnan in 2006's Casino Royale, which he followed up with 2008's Quantum of Solace, 2012's Skyfall, and 2015's Spectre. While promoting Spectre, he famously declared he'd "rather slash my wrists" than play Bond again. But Craig later said he regretted this "really stupid" comment, and he told Empire he felt like "we needed to finish" his run as Bond with one last film.

At the end of the Apple documentary, Craig reflects on being "incredibly proud" of his five Bond movies, and he says that leaving the role is "a really difficult thing to do." But, he concludes, "I think it's okay now. I do. And it's because we did this movie, really. I mean, I just think that it's alright now."

After multiple pandemic delays, No Time to Die is finally set to debut in the U.S. on Oct. 8. Watch Craig's farewell below.