Bill Clinton says he is 'doing great' after hospital stay

Former President Bill Clinton released a Twitter video on Wednesday night, sharing his first update since being released from the hospital on Sunday.

Clinton, 75, was hospitalized last Tuesday at the University of California Irvine Medical Center with a urinary tract infection that spread to his bloodstream. Clinton underwent quadruple bypass surgery in 2004, as well as an additional procedure in 2010 to open a blocked artery.

In the video, Clinton said he was "so touched" by the well wishes and support he received during his hospital stay, and wanted to thank the doctors and nurses "for the absolutely wonderful care they gave me over the last several days."

Clinton said he is happy to be back home in New York, and "doing great, enjoying the beautiful fall weather. I'm on the road to recovery, but I want to remind everyone out there to take the time to listen to your bodies and care for yourselves. We all have work to do, and each of us has an important role to play in life and in the immediate future. I for one am gonna do my best to be around to keep doing the most good I can for a lot longer."