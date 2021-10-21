Adele has a framed piece of Celine Dion's used gum

Who among us wouldn't say their most prized possession in life is a framed piece of used chewing gum?

While chatting with Vogue, singer Adele dropped a bizarre revelation when asked what her proudest possession is, and she excitedly showed off a framed piece of Celine Dion's used chewing gum that she keeps in her house.

Apparently, this was a gift from The Late Late Show host James Corden, which he obtained when he had Dion on Carpool Karaoke. He "knew how much of a fan of her I was," Adele explained, "and so he made her spit her gum into a piece of paper, and he framed it for me!" So that's what you get the woman who has everything.

"It's my proudest possession," Adele added.

Adele has been vocal about her Dion fandom, having met the "My Heart Will Go On" singer back in 2018 — while wearing a Celine Dion sweatshirt. Other highlights from the Vogue interview include Adele declaring the Spice Girls better than The Beatles, ranking I Am... Sasha Fierce as the best Beyoncé album, and saying that if she could give a piece of advice to her 19-year-old self, it would be "that your love life's gonna get a lot worse."