Rapper Fetty Wap arrested, accused of being part of a 'major drug trafficking ring'

Rapper Fetty Wap has been arrested on federal drug charges, with prosecutors accusing him and other defendants of "deliberately contributing to the opioid epidemic."

William Junior Maxwell II, better known as Fetty Wap, was arrested on drug charges Thursday during the Rolling Loud Music Festival at Citi Field in New York, ABC News reports. He was among the six people charged with conspiring to distribute and possess controlled substances on Long Island and in New Jersey as part of a "major drug trafficking ring." One of the other defendants was a New Jersey correction officer.

"As alleged, the defendants transported, distributed and sold more than 100 kilograms of deadly and addictive drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, on Long Island, deliberately contributing to the opioid epidemic that has devastated our communities and taken too many lives," U.S. attorney Breon Peace said.

Prosecutors alleged the defendants obtained the drugs on the West Coast and used the United States Postal Service "and drivers with hidden vehicle compartments" to transport them to Long Island. Maxwell was accused of being a "kilogram-level redistributor" for the organization.

"The pipeline of drugs in this investigation ran thousands of miles from the West Coast to the communities here in our area, contributing to the addiction and overdose epidemic we have seen time and time again tear people's lives apart," FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Michael Driscoll said. "The fact that we arrested a chart-topping rap artist and a corrections officer as part of the conspiracy illustrates just how vile the drug trade has become."

Maxwell was arrested before he was set to perform at the festival, TMZ notes. His attorney told TMZ "we pray that this is all a big misunderstanding" and hope "he gets released so we can clear things up expeditiously." Maxwell is expected to be arraigned on Friday afternoon. Prosecutors said the defendants could face life in prison if convicted.