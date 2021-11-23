Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan is going to space

Jeff Bezos is set to blast another famous person into space.

This time, it's Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan, who announced on Tuesday, "I'm going to space!" Strahan will be a passenger on Blue Origin's next space flight in December.

Joining him will be Laura Shepard Churchley, the daughter of the first American to fly to space, Alan Shepard, Blue Origin said. There will be four other passengers, including Lane and Cameron Bess, who Blue Origin said will become the "first parent-child pair to fly in space."

Strahan on Good Morning America shared with viewers that he began preparations for the flight two weeks ago and recently tried on his flight suit for the first time. "And since I clock in at 6 foot 5, Blue Origin had me test out a flight seat," he noted while showing some behind-the-scenes footage.

Bezos himself was a passenger on the first human space flight on his aerospace company Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, and in October, Star Trek actor William Shatner blasted off on the second human flight. Both trips lasted about 11 minutes. After making history as the oldest person to ever go to space, Shatner told Bezos, "What you have given me is the most profound experience. I am so filled with emotion, just extraordinary."

Strahan previously interviewed Bezos about his July flight for Good Morning America, and he said on Tuesday that at the time, he was "completely unaware I, too, would be asked to board the flight of a lifetime." The former NFL star explained Blue Origin approached him and asked if he wanted to be a crew member, and he accepted "without hesitation."

"Being there at the first launch, it really was mind-blowing," he added.

Strahan's space flight is scheduled for Dec. 9.