Matthew McConaughey will 'let you know shortly' if he's running for governor of Texas

Will Matthew McConaughey run for governor of Texas? As a key filing deadline approaches, he faced questions in a new interview about whether he's "that indecisive" about it.

The Oscar-winning actor has been teasing a possible run for governor, a topic that naturally came up during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Tuesday. The interviewer noted McConaughey "has been really coy and noncommittal" about whether he'll run and asked him directly, "Are you that indecisive? Do you really still not know what your decision is? The deadline to declare is Dec. 13." McConaughey suggested he doesn't know yet but will make his decision soon.

"It's a whole new thing," he said. "I prepare for everything. I'm a big preparer. I am not until I am — OK? Is this something I've been thinking about for 20 years, and I know what I want to do, but I'm just holding on to my answer? No. It's a new embassy of leadership that I have really been doing my diligence to study, to look into, to question what it is, what would it be for me."

McConaughey went on to say he's still considering whether he's "best equipped for the people in the state," adding, "There's great sacrifice that comes with a decision. That's what I've been doing, and there's no tease to it. There's me doing my diligence, and I will let you know shortly."

The comments come as a recent poll from the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas Tyler showed McConaughey beating Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), as well as Democrat Beto O'Rourke, who recently declared his candidacy. McConaughey during the interview with the Reporter reacted to O'Rourke entering the race after learning he did so for the first time.

"I've been talking to you," McConaughey said. "I missed the news. I figured he would."