Tesla is recalling nearly 500,000 cars

Tesla is reportedly recalling nearly half a million cars due to technical defects.

The company will recall Model 3 vehicles made between 2017 and 2020 — over 350,000 cars — as well as almost 120,000 Model S cars, Bloomberg reports. The recalls are reportedly due to defects involving the camera and trunk that may increase the risk of a crash.

In the case of the Model 3 cars, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents said that opening and closing of the trunk lid over time "may cause excessive wear" to a coaxial cable and that if this cable's core is separated, "the rearview camera feed is not visible on the center display," and the "unavailability of the rearview camera display may affect the driver's rear view and increase the risk of a collision," The Verge reports.

Additionally, on some Model S vehicles, the hood "may open without warning and obstruct the driver's visibility, increasing the risk of a crash," due to an issue with the latch assembly, per the NHTSA documents.

News of the recalls comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirmed it was investigating a feature in Tesla cars allowing video games to be played while the vehicle is in motion, saying this "may distract the driver and increase the risk of a crash."