Pete Davidson reveals Bob Saget used to spend 'hours' helping him get through 'rough mental health stuff'

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson is remembering Bob Saget as "one of the nicest men on the planet" and revealing how the late comedian helped him amid his mental health issues.

Davidson was among those to mourn Saget after the actor behind Danny Tanner on Full House was found dead in a hotel room on Sunday at the age of 65. His cause of death is not yet known. In a statement shared on social media by comedian Dave Sirus, Davidson reflected on his friendship with Saget.

"When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff," the SNL star revealed. "He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in anyway he can — connecting us with doctors and new things we can try. He would check in on me and make sure I was okay."

Davidson added, "I love you Bob it was an honor to know you. Thank you for your kindness and friendship."

Tributes have been pouring in since Saget's death was confirmed on Sunday, with the cast of Full House honoring their late co-star. "​​I will never ever have another friend like him," Uncle Jesse actor John Stamos wrote, while Candace Cameron Bure, who played daughter DJ Tanner, remembered him as "one of the best human beings I've ever known in my life." Uncle Joey star Dave Coulier also honored his "brother," and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who both played Michelle Tanner, said they were "deeply saddened" by the loss of such a "compassionate and generous man." The Olsens added, "He will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has."

Just before his death over the weekend, Saget was performing stand-up in Jacksonville, and he wrote on Instagram, "I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it."