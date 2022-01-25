Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines issues confusing response to husband RFK Jr.'s anti-vaccine remarks

Cheryl Hines has weighed in on her husband's latest anti-vaccine remarks — sort of.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star was asked to comment on Twitter after her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., recently drew condemnation for comparing vaccine mandates to the Holocaust at a rally.

"My husband's opinions are not a reflection of my own," Hines wrote. "While we love each other, we differ on many current issues."

In response to a user who wrote that "no one should compare anything to the horrors of the Holocaust" and that Kennedy was wrong to do so, Hines replied, "Yes, I agree with you."

Strangely, though, when NBC reporter Ben Collins pointed to Hines' tweets as a response to her husband comparing the experience of anti-vaxxers to Jewish people in World War II, she wrote back, "I assure you that's not what I was commenting on." This was despite the fact that the original user who asked Hines for comment was doing so in a reply to a tweet from the Auschwitz Museum that slammed Kennedy for "exploiting of the tragedy of people who suffered, were humiliated, tortured & murdered by the totalitarian regime of Nazi Germany."

"I was responding to, 'Do you stand with your husband,'" Hines claimed, adding in another tweet, "You can see what I'm replying to, right? Nothing about WW II." Collins shot back, "...when do you think the Holocaust happened?"

Not sure what to even say here. pic.twitter.com/mvXZAMF23s — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) January 25, 2022

This appeared to be Hines' first time ever commenting publicly on her husband's repeated anti-vaccine rhetoric, which has dated back years. In December, the two made headlines after Politico reported that a holiday party at Kennedy's house told guests to be tested for COVID-19 or vaccinated, a request that raised eyebrows considering Kenendy is a prominent anti-vaxxer. He blamed Hines at the time, saying the party was for her entertainment industry friends. "I guess I'm not always the boss at my own house," he said.