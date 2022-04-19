Navy launches investigation after 3 sailors from the same ship die within 1 week

The U.S. Navy is investigating the deaths of three sailors assigned to the USS George Washington aircraft carrier, the Navy told CBS News on Tuesday. All of the sailors died within a week of each other.

The USS George Washington is docked at Newport News Shipbuilding in Newport News, Virginia, as it undergoes a refueling and complex overhaul.

The Navy said one sailor, whose name has not been released, died April 15 on the ship. They were found unresponsive, and later died at a hospital in Newport News. Two other sailors assigned to the USS George Washington were found dead offsite on April 9 and April 10; they have been identified as Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Mikail Sharp and Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Natasha Huffman.

There is no initial evidence suggesting that the deaths are related, the Navy told CBS News, adding that chaplains, psychologists, and counselors have been made available to support the USS George Washington's crew.