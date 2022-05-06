'Massive blast' at hotel in Cuba kills at least 8, injures 30

At least eight are dead and 30 injured after a Friday explosion decimated Havana's iconic Hotel Saratoga, multiple outlets have reported.

The explosion, which tore off the hotel's facade, is believed to have been caused by a gas leak, the Cuban Presidential Office said.

Billows of smoke engulfing Hotel Saratoga in Havana, #Cuba moments after massive explosion that ripped it apart. At least 8 killed, 25 injured, gas leak suspected Cuban President said: pic.twitter.com/1JrxMl4N9G — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) May 6, 2022

#UPDATE The death toll in the explosion at a luxury hotel in Cuba's capital Havana that was being refurbished has risen to eight, with 30 more injured pic.twitter.com/ttrhu9yofa — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 6, 2022

"Everything indicates that the explosion was caused by an accident," the office added, per CNN. Witnesses described a "massive blast" that destroyed buses and cars outside.

The hotel was undergoing renovations, so there were no guests being lodged at the time, The Associated Press reports.

Thirteen individuals have been reported missing, per Communist Party newspaper Granma. The presidential office has said search and rescue efforts are underway for those possibly trapped under the rubble.