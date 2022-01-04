Washington Football Team sets date to reveal new name: 'Mark your calendars, Washington family'

Great news for fans of the Washington Football Team — come February, that mouthful of a name will be no more.

The team formerly known as the Washington Redskins will reveal their new name and identity on Feb. 2, the franchise revealed Tuesday.

The wait is almost over Mark your calendars: 2.2.22 pic.twitter.com/6Ofhfya5sA — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 4, 2022

"Mark your calendars, Washington family," wrote team president Jason Wright in a statement. "This is not a day you'll want to miss!"

Wright also told fans not to expect the team name to be early fan-favorite Wolves or any variation or it — like RedWolves — due to trademark issues.

"Once we began looking into Wolves ... we became aware of a notable challenge: trademarks held by other teams would limit our ability to make the name our own," Wright said. " And without Wolves, variations like RedWolves wouldn't have been viable either for these and other reasons."

Washington announced on July 13, 2020 that it would drop the mascot name it had used since forming in 1932 following protests in the spring of 2020 and outside pressure from sponsors objecting to the name's Native American imagery, ESPN reports. The team will still use burgundy and gold as its colors.