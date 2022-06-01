Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson now faces 23 lawsuits over alleged sexual misconduct

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is facing another lawsuit over alleged sexual misconduct, bringing the total up to 23.

A woman filed a lawsuit against Watson in Texas on Tuesday, accusing him of exposing himself to her, touching her between the legs, and "repeatedly" asking her to have sex during massage sessions in 2020, ESPN reports.

Watson was previously accused of sexual misconduct in civil lawsuits brought by 22 women, two of which alleged sexual assault, according to The New York Times. Two grand juries have declined to indict him. The plaintiff in the most recent lawsuit said she decided to sue Watson after recently seeing two of his accusers on HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, where they slammed the NFL over his $230 million contract.

"Plaintiff was struck by the courage of the victims willing to step forward and speak and was extremely displeased by Watson and his legal team's mistreatment and revictimization of the plaintiffs," the lawsuit said, per ESPN.

Watson's attorney Rusty Hardin said he "vehemently denies the allegations." He is currently under investigation by the NFL. "Obviously, these are serious charges," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in March. "We're looking at this seriously."

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing the accusers, told The Associated Press a 24th lawsuit against Watson will be filed "soon."