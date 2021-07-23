Simone Biles gets her own Olympics emoji: a goat in a leotard

Simone Biles is widely considered to be the greatest gymnast of all time, and she knows it — the 24-year-old athlete has even bedazzled her leotards with goats, evoking the acronym for "Greatest Of All Time."

It's fitting, then, that Biles is now the first female athlete to get her own GOAT emoji on Twitter, an honor previously given to 2021 Super Bowl quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. Naturally, Biles' representative cloven-hoofed ruminant is dressed in a leotard:

Biles doesn't need a goat emoji to prove her dominance, though. She's poised to become the first woman to win back-to-back all-around titles in more than 50 years. You can catch her first appearance at the Olympics on Sunday during the women's qualifiers.