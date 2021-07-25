Anastasija Zolotic becomes 1st American woman to win Olympic gold in taekwondo

History was made in Tokyo on Sunday when Anastasija Zolotic, 18, became the first American woman to win a gold medal in taekwondo at the Olympics.

Zolotic defeated Tatiana Minina of Russia in the 57kg final 25-17, giving the United States its fourth gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics. In the quarterfinals, Zolotic beat Hatice Kubra Ilgun of Turkey, the No. 2 player in the world.

Zolotic has had several major wins on the world stage, taking home the silver at the 2018 Youth Olympics and gold in the 2018 Junior World Championships, 2021 Mexico Open, 2021 Sofia Open, and 2019 Pan Am Games.