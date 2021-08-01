A tie for gold led to one of the most joyful celebrations at the 2020 Olympics

It can be fun to share. Especially when what you're sharing is Olympic gold.

After attempting to best each other in the men's high jump final at the Tokyo Games on Sunday to no avail, Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi and Qatar's Mutaz Barshim were deadlocked at the top of the field. The event's judges offered them a jump off, but Barshim asked if they could each have a gold medal instead. When they were told that was possible, the pair looked at each other, nodded, and then embraced, an exuberant Tamberi leaping into his competitor's arms, leaving Barshim shaking his head and chuckling.

The moment that Gianmarco Tamberi and Mutaz Essa Barshim decided that they'd share the gold medal in the high jump. #Athletics #Olympics pic.twitter.com/DJCPNmvxHu — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) August 1, 2021

That wasn't the only time where Tamberi stole the show, though. After snagging the dual gold, he went over to watch his countryman Lamont Marcell Jacobs become the first Italian to win the men's 100 meters. After Jacobs crossed the finish, he ran straight to his teammate for yet another joyful celebration. Read more at The Wall Street Journal.