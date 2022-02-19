2022 Olympics: U.S. men's curling team fails to medal

After winning gold in 2018 and becoming internet sensations in the process, the U.S. men's curling team came in fourth at the 2022 Olympics, Sports Illustrated reported.

The U.S. team lost to Great Britain in the semifinals on Thursday and to Canada in Friday's bronze medal game, but team leader John Shuster took the loss well.

"If you have people you enjoy traveling with and hanging around with, the curling is a bonus … And winning in curling is even a bigger bonus," Shuster said.

According to The Guardian, the British team went on to defeat Sweden and win the gold medal.

Curling is an obscure sport, but in 2018 the U.S. team's upset victories over Canada and Sweden after nearly being eliminated earlier in the competition endeared them to their countrymen. Plus, they just seemed so relatable. One Twitter user likened them to "a group of dads at a barbecue."

My favorite thing about these Olympics is the that the USA men’s curling team is just a group of dads at a barbecue. #Olympics #Curling — Will Presti (@WillPresti) February 24, 2018

Despite their gold medal win in Pyeongchang four years ago, the U.S. team faced stiff competition in Beijing that made a repeat win unlikely. BetMGM gave Shuster and company odds of +1200 to take home gold, meaning a $100 wager would pay out $1,200 in winnings.